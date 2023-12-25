Comedian Neel Nanda, Who Appeared On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dies Days After Celebrating 32Nd Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda died at the age of 32 years on Sunday. He had appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party'. Nanda's manager Greg Weiss confirmed the news about the demise of the Los Angeles-based comedian on Sunday.\"I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss was quoted by Deadline as saying in a statement on Sunday, December 24.“He had the world in front of him,” Weiss said, adding that he was fully booked with appearances throughout January and February. Greg Weiss had known Nanda since he was 19 years old, according to Variety READ: More than laughs: Stand-up comedians who made a mark in 22The cause of Nanda's death is not immediately known. The news of his death was surprising as he had just marked his 32nd birthday to the Loss Angeles Times, just nine days ago, comic Neel Nanda was headlining a Toronto comedy club for the first time, inviting fans to help celebrate his birthday weekend with him downtown after the show READ: Being funny in MumbaiBorn in Atlanta, Nanda's interest in comedy began as a young child, he had told VC Reporter in a 2018 interview. According to Deadline, he had begun his association with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, appearing in a 5-minute set READ: Stand-up is serious business at workNanda also hosted the weekly show“Unnecessary Evil” at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles. He even appeared on Hulu's Coming to the Stage and Viceland's Flophouse READ: Why comedians like to play with themselvesMatt Rife was among the comedians who took to social media to remember Nanda.“You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and I hope you can be at peace brother, Rife wrote on X.ALSO READ: Three simple ways to cure your dread of public speakingDave Curran, the owner of Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club, spoke about Neel and expressed his disbelief and deep dismay about the incident.“He made our audiences smile and so happy, \" he said.“I only met him six months ago, but after a day or two he has the ability to make you feel like you've known him for years,” Curran was quoted as saying.

