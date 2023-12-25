SOCAR Inaugurates New Filling Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has opened its first filling station in the Kurdamir district, Trend reports via SOCAR PETROLEUM.

During the ceremony, representatives from SOCAR PETROLEUM outlined the company's strategic development plans, emphasizing its proactive approach to expanding the gas filling station network. This marks the eighth filling station commissioned in 2023.

The establishment of the new filling station has resulted in the creation of 28 new job opportunities, contributing to local employment. The facility is equipped with four fuel dispensers offering octane 92 and octane 95 gasoline, as well as diesel.

The station has integrated charging equipment for electric cars, allowing simultaneous charging for two electric vehicles.

With the addition of this filling station in Kurdamir, SOCAR now operates 55 branded gas stations and 12 oil terminal sites across the country. Notably, seven of these facilities are located in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

