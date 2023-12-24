Meera Jasmine Slays In Red For Christmas 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine made her comeback after a long hiatus with Queen Elizabeth alongside actor Narain. The duo's film Minnaminnikootam was a superhit film before.

Actress Meera Jasmine dropped stunning pictures on Instagram to welcome this year's Christmas.

Meera Jasmine was seen in a beautiful red sharara dress posing in style and ready to embrace Christmas.

Her Instagram post read, "Christmas always reminds us that no matter what...we are here and light is always within us."

She won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her role in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

The actress is currently gearing up for her next release 'Queen Elizabeth' on December 29, directed by M Padmakumar.

The film will see the reunion of Meera Jasmine and Narain who have previously worked together in Achuvinte Amma, Minnaminnikoottam and Ore Kadal.