Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu Shares This Big Update About Mohan Babu Starrer; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohan Babu took to his social media platform to share exciting updates about the progress of his upcoming film, "Kannappa," starring the talented Vishnu Manchu. Known for his captivating performances in over 20 Telugu films, Vishnu Manchu is currently working on the much-anticipated action adventure, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The film's first look poster, unveiled recently, showcases Vishnu Manchu as a formidable warrior, aiming his arrow at a Shiva Lingam against the backdrop of a lush green forest. Producer Mohan Babu, who also plays a crucial role in the film, announced on social media that the first schedule of "Kannappa" has been successfully completed in New Zealand.

Providing insight into the magnitude of the production, Mohan Babu revealed that the initial schedule involved nearly 600 actors and technicians, hailing from Hollywood, India, Thailand, and New Zealand. After an extensive 90-day shoot, the crew is now set to return to India, marking a significant milestone in the film's production.

"Kannappa" is set to narrate the compelling story of Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The screenplay, adapted by Vishnu Manchu himself, is based on the writings of Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Thota Prasad, Eashwar Reddy, and G. Nageswara Reddy. However, it is not without its challenges, as earlier this year, Vishnu Manchu encountered an accident during an action sequence involving close-range drone shots. The incident, which occurred in the first schedule, saw a drone malfunction, colliding with Vishnu's hand and causing injuries. Prompt medical assistance was provided, ensuring the actor's well-being.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring prominent actors such as Preity Mukundan, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and more. Rumors have circulated about potential extended cameos by industry heavyweights Mohanlal and Prabhas, although there is no official confirmation.

Mohan Babu, under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, has spearheaded the film's production. The musical scores are entrusted to Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma, while Sheldon Chau handles the cinematography, and Kecha Khamphakdee choreographs the action sequences.