Air India Express Expands Operations in Gwalior, Provides Direct Flights to Delhi and Bengaluru Starting January 16

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 22-December-2023, Bengaluru: Air India Express, announces the commencement of new routes from Gwalior to two major metropolitan cities - Gwalior to Delhi and Gwalior to Bengaluru, starting January 16th. The airline will operate daily direct flights on these routes, significantly improving the connectivity to and from Gwalior. This comes less than a month after the airline started operations from the city with direct connectivity to Hyderabad.



The inaugural flight on the Bengaluru-Gwalior route, IX 1590, is set to depart on January 16, 2024, at 05:10 hours, reaching Gwalior at 07:45 hours. The return flight, IX 1592, will leave Gwalior at 15:35 hours, arriving in Bengaluru at 18:10 hours. IX 1590 on the Gwalior-Delhi route will depart Gwalior at 08:15 hours, landing in Delhi at 09:20 hours. Subsequently, from Delhi, IX 1592 departs at 13:35 hours, touching down in Gwalior at 15:00 hours.



Speaking about the expansion, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said “At Air India Express, our commitment is to fortify the connectivity of New India, with a particular focus on our robust tier 2 & 3 cities. The launch of services from Gwalior to New Delhi and Bengaluru symbolises this pledge. Beyond these direct flights, we are establishing connections from Gwalior to 21 key destinations, accessible via convenient one-stop itineraries through Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. Furthermore, the New Delhi – Gwalior flight extends convenient via-connectivity for the people of Gwalior to the city of Ayodhya.”



The airline has released the schedule for daily non-stop flights between Gwalior, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with bookings available through the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms.



Schedule of Flights effective January 16

Flight No Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

IX 1590 Bengaluru Gwalior 05:10 07:45 Daily

IX 1592 Gwalior Bengaluru 15:35 18:10 Daily

IX 1590 Gwalior Delhi 8:15 9:20 Daily

IX 1592 Delhi Gwalior 13:35 15:00 Daily



Air India Express facilitates seamless travel with 344 weekly flights departing from Bengaluru, connecting the city directly to 22 destinations. Additionally, the airline provides direct connectivity from Delhi to 17 destinations, operating a total of 259 weekly flights. In Hyderabad, AIX operates 108 weekly departures and connects 12 direct destinations.



On December 20, Air India Express announced the commencement of operations from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which became its 45th station. Recently, AIXL also became the first airline to operate a direct flight from Surat to Dubai on the very day when the Surat International Airport had its new international terminal inaugurated.







