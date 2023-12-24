War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Hits Five Russian Sams

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force engaged 18 Russian manpower and equipment clusters and five surface-to-air missile systems on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 81 combat clashes were recorded In total, the enemy launched 11 missile strikes and 34 airstrikes, as well as 62 rocket salvos, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. A number of households and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction," the report said.

According to the General Staff, Russian invaders launched 16 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight Sunday. Of those, 15 one-way attack UAVs were intercepted.

In the past day, Russian airstrikes targeted the following areas: Leonivka and Chervonyi Khutir, Chernihiv region; Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Serebrianske forestry, Luhansk region; Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the border, launching subversion groups in order to prevent the Ukrainian command from relocating part of the forces to other sectors of the front line.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

The invaders ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, which does not stop trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukraine repelled 25 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiivka, as well as 15 near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka area, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region, having repelled four assaults.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the invaders launched no offensive (assault) operations.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks near Robotyne and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces are working to expand the existing bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock Ukraine's units out of their positions. Over past day, the Russians have gone for 17 unsuccessful assaults, receiving a decent repulse and being forced to retreat.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russian troops, degrading their potential along the entire front line.

"In the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 18 Russian manpower and equipment clusters and surface-to-air missile systems. Also, air defense units destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile and two reconnaissance UAVs. Missile forces struck six clusters, a radar, two artillery units, three ammunition depots, and a control point," the General Staff concluded.

Since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 352,390 Russian invaders, as per the General Staff.

