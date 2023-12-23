Number Of Books Published In Ukraine Grows 73% Over A Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The output of book products in Ukraine increased by 73% in terms of the number of publications (printed units) and 203% in terms of circulation compared to last year.

This was announced by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy with reference to the data of the Book Chamber of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that, according to the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the number of registered publishers has also grown.

Thus, this year 302 publishing entities have been entered into the State Register of Publishers, Manufacturers and Distributors of Publishing Products, 270 of them are new. Another 32 entities have renewed their certificates.

Meanwhile, 293 publishing entities were entered into the State Register in 2021, and 152 in 2022.

At the same time, five certificates were revoked in 2023 due to the termination of publishers' activities.

Overall, 1,216 certificates have been revoked in the past 23 years since the State Register was opened.