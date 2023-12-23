Tavria Sector: 46 Combat Clashes Recorded, Enemy Lost Nearly 500 Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 499 Russian invaders amid 46 combat clashes.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 46 combat engagements, 13 enemy airstrikes and 924 artillery attacks were recorded in the Tavria sector in the past day.

In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, the enemy's total losses amounted to 499 people.

Ukrainian forces destroy over 500 occupiers onaxis

The Ukrainian forces destroyed seven units of enemy military equipment, including 2 tanks, 11 AFVs, 8 artillery systems, 1 anti-tank missile system, 14 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment and 1 ammunition depot. Another 34 pieces of Russian military equipment were damaged, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 352,390 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to December 23, 2023.

Photo: General Staff