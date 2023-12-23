A 1939 Indian '4' Motorcycle And A 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Do Well In Miller & Miller's Auction

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 3:53 am - The Toys, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction featured the Howard Meyer Legacy collection of toys, militaria, petroliana, soda advertising, motorcycles, cars, automobilia.

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, December 20, 2023 -- A red 1939 Indian“4” Model motorcycle, considered the Duesenberg of motorcycles, brought six figures, and a 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 muscle car with just 42,143 actual miles on the odometer, also red, roared off for $70,800 in an online-only Toys, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction held Dec. 9th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

The 387-lot auction featured the late Howard“Howie” Meyer Legacy Collection, with categories that included toys, militaria, petroliana, soda advertising, motorcycles, cars and automobilia.“Howie was known for 'fun',” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.“Many buyers commented on how much 'fun' it was to participate in this auction. Howie would be smiling.”

The 1939 Indian“4” Model motorcycle (so-named because of its signature four-cylinder engine) was the auction's top lot, realizing $100,300 (all prices quoted include an 18 percent buyer's premium and are in Canadian dollars). It was the luxury offering of the company, with a 1,265 cc F-head engine in its Scout frame. Roughly 5,000 Indian 4 motorcycles were made over 15 years.

The 1968 Chevelle SS 396 convertible was Howie's pride and joy. It contained the coveted 396 hp 4-bbl Turbo Jet V8 engine (rebuilt in 2016) and was one of only 108 produced for sale in Canada, having been built at the Oshawa plant and sold new in Port Hope, Ontario. The car's convertible top and black vinyl interior were both original. The transmission was a four-speed.

“We witnessed spirited bidding from start to finish,” Mr. Miller remarked.“Bidders locked horns over most of Howie's boxed toys. The Linemar character planes soared to incredible heights.

The sell-through on this sale was one hundred percent. It was a real block buster. We can't wait to reveal more from this private discerning collector.” The auction overall grossed $576,430.

Following are more highlights from the auction, one in which 369 registered bidders combined to place 8,486 online bids. All 387 lots were sold, with 68 percent of the top 50 lots exceeding estimate. Online bidding was through LiveAuctioneers and MillerandMillerAuctions.

Another Indian motorcycle cracked the top 10. It was a 1953 Indian Chief Roadmaster, one of only 600 produced that year. It gaveled for $35,400. The bike was fitted with its original 1300 cc engine and 3-speed transmission. The odometer read 18,406 miles. Both this motorcycle and the 1939 Indian "4" were prominently displayed in the Indian Cafe in Toronto, Canada.

Yet a third Indian bike – a 2002 Roadmaster Chief motorcycle, purchased new by Howie that year and driven approximately 3,500 kilometers – changed hands for $7,670. The bike, produced in Gilroy, California, was fitted with its original power plus 1640 cc engine and five-speed transmission. It also retained two original black leather Roadmaster saddle bags.

A pair of Porsches proved irresistible to bidders. One was a black, two-door 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet convertible with 19,395 miles ($21,240). Howie pampered it and considered it his 'Sunday driver' (but only in the summer). The other was a 1991 Porsche 944 S2 with 84,279 miles ($15,340). Howie imported the grey, two-door convertible from Texas in 2007.

Vintage American-made Williams pinball machines were also a hit with bidders. A circa 1967“Beat Time” machine – a salute to The Beatles, but under the fictitious band name“The Bootles”, in fine playing condition, fetched $11,800; while a Williams“Black Knight” pinball machine, with a copyright date of 1980, rang up $10,620. Williams was based out of Chicago.

A Stoner Mfg. Co. 'Univendor' Confectionery Vendor candy machine (American, 1930s), made from painted steel and featuring a statuesque cabinet (66 1⁄2 inches tall by 29 inches wide) with Art Deco styling in excellent condition, fetched $10,030. Stoner produced these vendors from 1931-1939. This was the larger, more desirable "Theater Model". It accepted nickels and dimes.

A World War I The Jews the World Over Love Liberty lithograph poster (Canadian, 1914-1916), measuring 40 1⁄2 inches by 27 1⁄2 inches, achieved $7,080. This important and historical Judaica poster, professionally linen-backed, was put out by the Canadian Government to encourage Jewish Canadians to enlist as reinforcements to be deployed overseas. The artist was unknown.

A 1940s-era American-made Orange Crush countertop soda dispenser having a stainless-steel mechanism with porcelain side panels and marked,“Adco Products Chicago Illinois” on the dispenser and marked“Orange Crush” on both orange porcelain panels, finished at $7,080. The dispenser, in excellent, untouched original condition, measured 19 inches by 12 inches.

A meticulously restored 1955 Kurtis Kraft open wheel quarter midget racing car – Kurtis Kraft's junior version of the legendary racers it featured at the Indy Car Races from 1948 to 1960 – crossed the finish line at $5,900. It was equipped with a Continental 2hp 7.4" engine, Contex ignition, Tillotson carburetor and mechanical rear disk brakes. Top speed was 25 mph.

To watch a YouTube video wrap-up of the auction, please visit

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will greet the New Year with three online auctions in the first quarter of 2024. They include a Canadiana auction featuring the Richardson, Blevins, Morawetz & Molson Foundation collections on Saturday, February 10th; a Canadian Folk Art auction showcasing works from the Maritime Provinces, Ontario and Quebec on Sunday, February 11th; and a Petroliana & Advertising auction on Saturday, March 2nd. Watch the website for details.

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at .... To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit