Geetanjali Mishra To Turn Santa For Nephews This Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has shared her Christmas plans.

The actress shared that she is going to buy a PlayStation for her two nephews, something that they have been asking for quite sometime now.

“For several years, I have been the secret Santa for my nephews. Even though they expect my Secret Santa surprise every year, they get extremely happy upon receiving their special gifts. Witnessing the sheer joy in their eyes upon unwrapping their presents is truly magical. While I have never donned a Santa costume before, I am considering trying it out this year... I might look cute in it,” she said.

Geetanjali added,“My plan for this Christmas is to gift them a long-awaited PlayStation they both can enjoy together. I encourage everyone to take on the role of Santa for their loved ones this Christmas. Making our dear ones happy brings immense joy and fulfilment."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

--IANS

