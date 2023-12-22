Baku National Gymnastics Arena To Host New Year's Toy Adventures Festive Show (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22.
On the eve of
the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year,
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will delight young spectators and
their parents with a fascinating performance, Trend reports.
Just days are left before the New Year. Not only children, but
also adults are looking forward to the New Year, which brings
wonderful moments, joyful emotions and long-awaited gifts.
A truly magical and festive atmosphere will be experienced while
watching a fun New Year's show called "Toy Adventures", which will
be held on December 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.
The spectators will meet their favorite cartoon heroes, whose
characters will be embodied by the stars of Azerbaijani gymnastics.
The heroes of the performance Woody and Buzz will go on an exciting
journey to return the stolen New Year's star, and Peter Pan, Tinker
Bell, Pinocchio and others will help them in this.
"Toy Adventures" promises the audience the atmosphere of a
wonderful holiday, the world of fairy tales and enjoy the New
Year's mood.
Surprises and gifts are waiting for children during the
show.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at iTicket
Tickets cost 12 and 15 manat ($7-$8) depending on the seats.
