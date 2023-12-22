West Azeri's Production Reaches 1 Billion Barrels (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The volume of
production at West Azeri platform of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG)
block offshore Azerbaijan has reached 1 billion barrels, Trend reports via bp.
Reportedly, West Azeri, one of the seven ACG production
platforms in the Caspian, reached this remarkable milestone on 12
December. The platform is a significant contributor to the 4.3
billion barrels of total ACG production since the field started up
in November 1997.
“This is the second ACG platform that has crossed over the one
billion barrels line to continue its second billion barrels of
total production journey. Central Azeri was the first platform to
proudly reach this achievement much earlier than others – in July
2021. And now we have West Azeri as our second billionaire
platform, and we hope to continue this remarkable series of success
stories," said Elkhan Mammadov, bp's vice president production,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region.
The West Azeri platform started up in December 2005. More than
40 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled on West Azeri
since 2005. Currently, 35 of them are active - 26 producers and
nine water injectors. One of the first wells which came online in
2005 is C-06 - a top producer well with initial production rate of
35,000 barrels of oil per day. To date the well has delivered total
production of 80 million barrels. Current daily West Azeri
production is 85,000 barrels of oil.
BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf
of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing
Agreement.
ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL
(9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO
(5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).
