President's Office, Germany Hold Consultations On Security Commitments To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine has held another round of consultations with Germany regarding security commitments.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, another round of consultations with Germany was held today on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security commitments to Ukraine,” the report states.

The Ukrainian negotiating team, led by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, also included Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, Zhovkva thanked the German side for their significant role, and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz personally, in the European Council's historic decision to start accession talks with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Matthias Lüttenberg, a representative of the German Federal Foreign Office, noted Ukraine's success in implementing reforms even amid the full-scale war.

The parties exchanged views on the key components of security commitments to Ukraine, raised the issue of the legal framework of the future bilateral agreement, and agreed on a plan for further communication.

“Germany demonstrates leadership in financial and military support for Ukraine, especially in terms of continuing large-scale assistance in 2024. Your country, which is a member of the EU and NATO, is an irreplaceable guarantor of Ukraine's security and future in these organizations,” the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine