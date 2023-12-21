Best Telegram Bots To Try In 2024

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) While Telegram is best known for its private messaging service, it also supports bots. These are created by independent developers, meaning there are thousands of Telegram bots to try.

This includes everything from multiplayer games and weather forecasts to discounted flight tickets and fully-fledged casinos. Read on to discover the 10 best Telegram bots available in 2024.

An overview of the 10 best Telegram bots can be found below:

: This Telegram bot offers regulated gambling games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and sports betting. Payments are accepted in cryptocurrencies, allowing players to gamble anonymously. TG offers a solid gaming experience with ultra-fast payouts and 24/7 customer support.: The world's first regulated Telegram casino, Mega Dice will also appeal to gamblers. It offers thousands of slots, table games, live dealers, and sportsbook markets. New players receive a 200% deposit bonus (up to 1 BTC) plus 50 free spins. Withdrawals are processed near-instantly.: Offers a simple and free Telegram bot for scheduling reminders. Simply type in the reminder you'd like and Skeddy will notify you on time. You'll need to input your preferred time zone and language when getting started, which covers English, Russian, and Italian.: This Telegram bot will appeal to frequent travelers. Users can find their preferred hotel by providing the location, check-in date, and number of nights. Hotels are displayed based on price or popularity. Users can then track the specific hotel for price changes or book via a Booking integration.: One of the best Telegram chess games in the market, Chess Bot is completely free to use. Simply find a friend to play with and add the @chessy_bot command. Players can then choose between 'White' and 'Black' to start the game. Chess Bot doesn't allow users to play against the bot itself, which is a drawback.: This Telegram bot appeals to avid movie fans. Discover the best movies to watch on the leading streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple. Search for specific movies to see which platform they're on, and how they're rated on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB. The Movie Bot also provides movie trailers.: Innovative Telegram bot that offers decentralized exchange services. Users first need to deposit funds into their Unibot Sniper wallet. Next, users can paste the unique contract address for the crypto they want to buy. Finally, after confirming the order, Unibot Sniper will execute the swap in real-time.: Another travel-related Telegram bot is AirTrack. This bot specializes in discount flight tickets. Users can enter their departure and arrival destinations, the preferred dates, and number of passengers. AirTrack will then search comparison sites to find the best deals. AirTrack also enables users to track flight prices on specific routes.: A popular Telegram bot allowing users to download YouTube videos to their smartphone device. Simply paste the YouTube video link and choose the preferred output format, such as MP4 or MKV. Videos can also be downloaded as audio-only via MP3. YouTube Downloader Bot is completely free to use.: Play blackjack on Telegram without risking any funds. BlackJack Bot is a fun, free-to-play blackjack bot for solo players. Simply choose from 'Stick' or 'Hit' to try and beat the virtual dealer. Reviews of the Top 10 Telegram Bots to Play

Let's expand on the Telegram bots list above with impartial and honest reviews.

TG is a Telegram gambling bot. This means you can play classic casino games without leaving the Telegram app. Everything has been optimized for smartphone devices, ensuring a solid user experience. TG supports hundreds of games, including slots, video poker, roulette, blackjack, and dice.

Games are backed by licensed software providers to ensure safety and fairness. TG also offers a sportsbook, covering soccer, baseball, ice hockey, basketball, and other popular sports.

What's more, TG is a regulated gambling provider with a Curaçao e-gaming license . One of the key advantages of TG is that it offers complete privacy.

There's no account opening process, so you won't need to provide personal information. And unlike traditional casinos, there are no KYC document requirements. In terms of payments, TG accepts cryptocurrencies. This includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and some of the best meme coins.

Deposits and withdrawals are processed near-instantly.

If you're a casual gambler, you only need to meet a minimum deposit of about $4 (depending on the cryptocurrency). New players receive a 200% deposit bonus of up to 10 ETH, plus 50 free spins. TG also offers 24/7 customer support via Telegram.

Mega Dice is also one of the best Telegram casinos. It offers a fully-fledged gambling bot with thousands of casino games. This includes table games like blackjack, roulette, and craps. Not to mention live dealers, video poker, and slots. Mega Dice also offers sports betting with pre-match and in-play odds.

All supported gambling games can be accessed without opening an account. This means you can gamble on Telegram anonymously and privately. Deposits are processed via wallet-to-wallet transfers, meaning Mega Dice doesn't have access to your payment details.

Supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and USD Coin.

There's a welcome package available for first-time players. The first deposit is matched by 200% up to 1 BTC. Those depositing at least €20 will also get 50 free spins. Mega Dice also offers a loyalty program that rewards regular players with additional bonuses.

We also like the customer service team, which is available 24/7 via live chat.

Moreover, Mega Dice approves most withdrawal requests instantly. The cryptocurrency tokens will be transferred to your preferred wallet. When it comes to safety, Mega Dice is a regulated casino with a Curaçao e-gaming license.

Skeddy is one of the best Telegram bots for staying on top of day-to-day tasks. It enables users to set reminders via natural language. For instance,“Remind me to email John back in 60 minutes”. That's all it takes; Skeddy will send a Telegram notification as per your instructions.

Skeddy can also handle more complex reminders. For instance“Remind me to check my bank balance at 9 am every Friday”. Not only is Skeddy completely free to use but it's available in three languages. This includes English, Russian, and Italian. When getting started, you'll need to let Skeddy know your preferred time zone.

This ensures notifications come through at the correct time. Skeddy also offers a web interface that can be accessed through desktop browsers. This makes it easier to create a larger batch of reminders. The Skeddy web interface and Telegram bot connect seamlessly. Just make sure your Telegram notifications are configured.

HotelBot is one of the best Telegram bots for travelers. It has integrated with Booking to find the best-priced hotels from around the world – all within the Telegram app. First, users need to set their preferred language and currency. Users also need to select whether they want hotel listings to be sorted by price or popularity.

Once the settings have been configured, users can then type in their hotel location. For instance,“London” or“New York”. Next, HotelBot will ask for the check-in date, plus the number of nights and guests. Within seconds, HotelBot will display the most suitable hotel.

This will show the hotel's main image and the average price per night.

Users can view additional images or move to the next hotel recommendation. Alternatively, HotelBot also enables users to track prices for their preferred hotel. If the price increases or decreases for the selected date, HotelBot sends a Telegram notification. Users are also provided a link, taking them to the respective Booking page.

Chess Bot is one of the best Telegram bots for groups. This is a free-to-play chess game that requires at least one other player, meaning you can't play against the bot itself. Getting started is simple. Once you've found a Telegram friend to play with, you'll need to type in the text command; @chessy_bot.

This will add the Chess Bot game to the chosen chat group. Next, players need to choose whether they want to play as 'White' or 'Black'. The game will then begin. The chessboard is represented by a basic image. Players need to click on the chess piece they want to move, alongside the destination square.

Although Chess Bot is ideal for playing chess with friends, it does come with drawbacks. For a start, there isn't a points system of any kind, making it hard to track previous scores. What's more, Chess Bot doesn't allow users to play with random people. Nonetheless, the game comes without ads or upgrade requests.

The Movie Bot is a Telegram bot aimed at movie fans. It offers many different ways to find the ideal movie to watch online. First, users need to set their local region. This ensures that the Movie Bot displays the correct movies. Next, users can click the 'Streaming' button followed by their preferred service.

The Movie Bot supports Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple, and Disney+. After clicking 'Popularity', movies will be displayed based on their rating. Alternatively, you can also search for existing or upcoming movies being shown in cinemas. After clicking on a movie, the Movie Bot provides a range of useful information.

This includes an overview of the movie, ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, and the headline actors. It also displays a link, enabling users to watch the movie trailer. The Movie Bot also allows users to search for a specific movie. They can then see which streaming service currently lists it.

Unibot Sniper is one of the best decentralized exchanges on the Telegram app. Put simply, users can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies without needing to use a conventional exchange. Here's how it works. First, traders need to add some cryptocurrencies to their Unibot Sniper wallet.

The bot will display a deposit address that's unique to the user. Next,

click on the 'Buy' button. Unibot Sniper will ask for the contract address of the cryptocurrency being purchased. After specifying the amount, Unibot Sniper will execute the trade via smart contracts.

This means that Unibot Sniper doesn't have access to your cryptocurrencies or wallet keys.

Another feature is the 'Mirror Sniper' tool. This enables you to copy another cryptocurrency investor like-for-like. Simply provide the wallet address of the person you'd like to copy, alongside the investment amount. Unibot Sniper also has a native token, UNIBOT, which is considered one of the best low-cap crypto gems.

AirTrack is also one of the best Telegram bots for frequent travelers. It specializes in discounted flight tickets; users can get started by typing in their departure and arrival destinations. AirTrack will also ask for the preferred flight dates. Within a few seconds, the bot will display the cheapest tickets available.

Users have two options thereon. First, if they like the price, AirTrack provides a link to the respective travel website. They can then complete their booking away from the Telegram app. Second, users can track the specified route. AirTrack will notify the user if any major price shifts occur.

Alerts are sent via Telegram, meaning you'll be notified straightaway. Although AirTrack is free to use, it also offers a premium service. In addition to advanced price tracking, premium users have access to a wider range of comparison sites. Not to mention priority customer support. AirTrack charges just $12 per year for its premium plan.

YouTube Downloader Bot is a popular Telegram bot that allows users to download YouTube videos. The process is fast and simple. First, users need to paste the YouTube video link into the bot group. YouTube Downloader Bot will then ask for the preferred download format.

Video format options include MP4 and MKV. Alternatively, users opt to only download the video's audio via MP3. YouTube Downloader Bot also enables users to choose their preferred output quality. This ranges from 144p to 1080p.

Unfortunately, higher definitions are not currently supported. Finally, YouTube Downloader Bot will complete the download in real-time. You can then watch the YouTube video offline via your smartphone. YouTube Downloader Bot is completely free to use.

Last on this list of the Telegram group bots

is BlackJack Bot . This Telegram bot allows users to play blackjack games without risking any money. It's very basic, making it a great way to learn how blackjack works without leaving the Telegram app. After joining the BlackJack Bot group, users need to click 'New Game'.

The bot will then deal two cards for the player. These are represented by text and emojis. You'll also get to see one of the dealer's cards. Users can then make their move by clicking on 'Hit'

or 'Stand'. The former will draw another card, while the latter reveals the dealer's hand.

Although BlackJack Bot is free to play, it does come with limitations. For a start, specialist hand moves are not supported, such as 'Double Down', 'Split', or 'Surrender'. What's more, BlackJack Bot doesn't use a points system of any kind. This means that each game is played independently without being able to track scores.

Unlike other popular messaging apps, Telegram is open source . This means that developers from around the world can build and launch a Telegram bot. As such,

users have access to thousands of Telegram bots from every niche imaginable.

Let's take a closer look at why Telegram bots are becoming so popular.

First and foremost, the majority of Telegram bots are free to use. This makes Telegram bots accessible globally, regardless of financial circumstances. Users simply need to add the unique bot handle to the Telegram app to get started.

So how do Telegram bots make money? Put simply, most developers create Telegram bots for enjoyment rather than to generate revenue.

That said, we found that some bots ask for donations, although this isn't compulsory. We also found bots that offer premium upgrades with additional features and tools. Once again, this is optional, meaning bots can still be enjoyed risk-free.

The best Telegram bots can be enjoyed in complete privacy. This is why Telegram is so popular, as privacy and security sit at the heart of its ecosystem. Getting started simply requires a verified mobile number.

No personal information is collected by the app. This means that Telegram bots can be accessed anonymously. In contrast, Google Play and App Store apps can only be downloaded by account holders.

This means that users must provide personal data, which is often tracked and sold to third parties.



You'll need the Telegram bot's handle before getting started.

Paste this into the Telegram search bar and join the bot group. Most bots require the /start command to launch.

How to Join a Telegram Bot?

The open-sourced nature of Telegram means that there are thousands of bots to try. We found that there's something to suit all tastes. This includes solo and multiplayer games, regulated casinos, cryptocurrency exchanges, and scheduling notifications.

There's also the ability to read news, chat with like-minded people, and even download videos from YouTube. And, considering that over 800 million people use Telegram regularly , this will further encourage bot developers.

Read to discover the different types of Telegram bots available in 2024.

Personal assistant bots are increasingly becoming popular on Telegram. These bots help users automate and streamline day-to-day tasks. For instance, Skeddy is one of the best Telegram bots for scheduling reminders. Everything is text-based, meaning reminders take seconds to deploy.

Similarly, the Movie Bot helps users discover the best movies to watch. This includes movies from the leading streaming services and those currently being shown in cinemas.

Travel is one of the most popular Telegram bot categories. AirTrack, for example, helps users to discover the cheapest flights for their preferred routes. Users are provided with a direct link to the respective booking site. AirTrack also allows users to track price changes. A Telegram notification will appeal when a price shift occurs.

Another popular Telegram travel bot is HotelBot. This enables users to search for cheap hotel rooms from around the world. Simply type in the location and dates, and HotelBot does the rest. There are also Telegram bots that help travelers find cool things to do in their chosen city.

According to GrandViewResearch, more than $63 billion was gambled online in 2022 . Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Telegram gambling is growing in popularity. TG and Mega Dice, for example, are regulated Telegram casinos offering slots, table games, live dealers, and even sports betting.

The benefits of gambling on Telegram include increased privacy, security, and convenience. Telegram casinos specialize in cryptocurrency payments, ensuring the industry is accessible globally. However, most gambling bots on Telegram are unregulated, so players must do their research.



To gamble on Telegram, you'll first need to choose a regulated casino bot. TG is a popular option.

After joining the bot, you'll need to choose a cryptocurrency to deposit. TG accepts some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy , such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

You'll then be shown a unique wallet address. Transfer the cryptocurrency tokens to this address from a private wallet. Your TG balance will reflect the payment in a few minutes.

You'll then have access to hundreds of casino games, including roulette, video poker, blackjack, and slots. When you're ready to cash out, withdraw the cryptocurrency tokens to your private wallet.

How to Gamble on Telegram?

Gaming bots are also popular on Telegram. Although most games are basic, they're typically free to play. Some games can be played without other users, meaning you'll be playing against the bot. BlackBot is a good example; users simply click the 'New Game' to load a new hand.

Some Telegram bots can be played between friends. This includes Chess Bot, which is one of the best Telegram bots for playing multiplayer chess.

Where Can I Find Popular Telegram Bots?

Finding a suitable bot on Telegram can be cumbersome. Telegram offers a search function but this rarely yields adequate results. For instance, although typing in 'Quiz' will bring up thousands of bots – many don't work. There isn't a filter button either, meaning you need to check each search result individually.

The only way to join specific Telegram bots is with its unique Telegram handle. This can only be found by manually searching online. Another option is Reddit, which has dedicated subreddits for Telegram bots . You can read feedback from other users before proceeding or ask questions about how to get started.

We've revealed some of the best Telegram bots to try in 2024 across many different niches. One of the standout options is TG; a fully licensed Telegram gambling bot supporting cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Players can enjoy hundreds of popular casino games anonymously, including blackjack, roulette, and slots. New Telegram players are offered a 200% deposit bonus of up to 10 ETH.

Are Telegram bots safe?

Yes, most Telegram bots are safe. No payment details or personal information is required. However, be careful with any links posted by the Telegram bot, as this could be a virus.

Which is the best Telegram payment bot?

ShopBot is one of the most popular Telegram payment bots. It enables bot developers to integrate payment processors like Stripe and ECOMMPAY.

Are there a lot of bots on Telegram?

Yes, there are thousands of Telegram bots with more being launched every day.