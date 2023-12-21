KEEP WALKING AFRICA TOP 30 CREATORS MAKE APPEARANCES ACROSS THE CONTINENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Next gen artists appear at celebratory shows in Cameroon to DRC, Mozambique, and Ivory Coast

JOHANNESBURG , December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creatives from the Keep Walking Africa Top 30 list made appearances at a series of events in Cameroon, DRC, and Mozambique this month – and which will end in Ivory Coast later in December - in celebration of their inclusion on the prestigious list.From the Keep Walking Africa Top 30 list, Cameroonian artist, Tenor, appeared at the Sundayz event in Doula on December 3rd, while rapper Majoos performed his hit“Jayah” at the Top 30 Event at 19 Royal, Kinshasa, on December 8th.At the same event, Majoos received a special edition Keep Walking Africa Top 30 bomber jacket from hosts Josepha Mutund, Yuston Nessy and Queen CEK while Johnnie Walker DRC ambassador, rapper Sista Becky, also performed some of her hits including“Monsieur le Rap” and“Flip Flop”.In Maputo, meanwhile, Keep Walking Africa Top 30 list artist, Helio Beatz, and Top 30 List alumni, producer Ell Puto, appeared at 'We Love Summer' at Beija Flor, on December 9th. To end the year, Top 30 list creatives rapper Oprah and media personality Kevine Obin from Ivory Coast; and Cameroonian actress, Nimo Loveline, will make an appearance along with a line-up of top pan-African artists, at the Mother Africa music, art, and lifestyle event in Abidjan, later this month.An innovative initiative from Johnnie WalkerTM and TRACE, the prestigious, annual Keep Walking Africa Top 30 List is now in its second year and identifies & acknowledges a select group of next gen African creatives & visionaries who are boldly pushing culture forward across music, film, media, fashion, and art.With African culture having its voice heard around the world, this year's Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 list includes artists & creatives from across the continent - from Angola to Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia - all of whom have given impetus to shape and moved African culture forward.“This is an exciting time for African creatives, and the continent's creative industry, with extraordinary culture being produced. We are thrilled to be able to play our part to keep African culture striding boldly into the future,” said Adrian De Wet, Marketing Manager, Johnnie Walker..#JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #AfricaTop30ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSA FULL LIST OF CREATORS WITH SHORT BIOGRAPHIES ARE AVAILABLE HERE AT:The African Creative EconomyKEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 comes at a time when trends for Africa's creative economy are overwhelmingly positive. UNESCO reports indicate that Africa's still largely untapped film industry could quadruple revenue to $20 billion, and create an additional 20 million jobs, while digital music streaming revenue in Africa is expected to reach US$500 million by 2025.About Johnnie WalkerFor over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward. Through this innovation, the KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 platform is part of an ongoing global roll-out of the next chapter in the brand's iconic, global Keep Walking campaign.About TraceLaunched in 2003 following the acquisition of the eponymous print magazine, Trace is a global multimedia platform dedicated to Hip Hop and Afro-centric cultures and to empowerment of women, and creators. Trace engages with over 350 million fans across 180 countries including 290 million fans in Africa with a mission to Entertain and Empower our people to Stand Up and Shine.About DiageoDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer, and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.Diageo is a global company, whose products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Lindile Ndwayana

Celebrity Services Africa

email us here