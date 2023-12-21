Questions around Israel`s ability to start yet another war

(MENAFN) The Israeli-Lebanese border is witnessing a dangerous escalation of tensions, raising concerns about the possibility of a full-scale conflict. Initial expectations centered on a potential Hezbollah attack, with Israel seen as reluctant to open a second front in the north. However, recent developments suggest a shift in Israel's stance, as the country declares its readiness to initiate a war in southern Lebanon.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has issued a warning, stating that unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw beyond the Litani River, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not hesitate to take military action. Reports have indicated that Israel has a plan to invade southern Lebanon, aiming to push Hezbollah back to the Litani River, approximately 20 kilometers from the Israeli border.



While Israeli propaganda has often portrayed Hezbollah as a group capable of limited retaliation but not ready for a full-scale war, recent statements and actions indicate a more serious consideration of the Hezbollah threat by Israeli leadership. Hezbollah's leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, delivered a speech that some interpreted as distancing the group from the Palestinian cause, reinforcing the perception that Hezbollah might be hesitant to engage in a significant conflict. However, Israel's evacuation of settlements near the border with Lebanon suggests a preparedness for potential hostilities.



The geopolitical landscape adds complexity to the situation, with the United States and China playing influential roles. The United States is pressuring Iran, a key supporter of Hezbollah, to prevent the conflict from escalating. Simultaneously, China, a crucial economic and political ally for Iran, is also involved in diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions in the region.



As the possibility of conflict looms, the delicate balance between regional powers, the impact on civilian populations, and the broader geopolitical implications come into focus. The evolving situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border underscores the fragility of the regional stability and the intricate web of alliances and pressures that shape the dynamics in the Middle East.



