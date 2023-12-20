Poltava Region Hands Over 11 More Vehicles To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, 11 more vehicles were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Philip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We support our defenders. Another 11 cars have been handed over to the soldiers," he said in a statement.

As noted, seven new pickup trucks were sent from the regional material reserve. Four vehicles were purchased by representatives of socially responsible businesses.

As reported, ten new pickup trucks were handed over to Ukrainian defenders in the Poltava region.