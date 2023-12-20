Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Hits 20,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 21 (NNN-XINHUA) – The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 has reached 20,000, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian government media office, yesterday.

The statement said, the victims included more than 8,000 children and 6,200 women, while more than 52,000 people were injured and 6,700 others were missing.

A total of 310 medical personnel, 35 civil defence personnel and 97 journalists were killed in the Israeli attacks, it added.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

It raised the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli gunfire in the occupied territory to 303, since this new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct 7.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive in Gaza, to retaliate against a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, when about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, according to the Israeli tallies.– NNN-WAFA

