Iran Entrusts Restoration Of Danan Oil Field To Local Start-Up Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A Local Iranian
start-up - Parsian Energy Knowledge and Technology Company - will
resume the work of three wells in the Danan oil field in Iran's
western province of Ilam, Trend reports.
In this regard, a contract was signed between the company and
Iran's Oil Industry Technology and Innovation Park, at the 2nd
PetroTech exhibition in Tehran on December 20.
Mohammad Esmaeil Kefayati, director of Iran's Oil Industry
Technology and Innovation Park, and Amir Abidpour, head of the
advisory board of Parsian Energy Knowledge and Technology Company
signed the contract.
Under the contract, the wells #1, #5, #11 will be restored and
put back into operation.
However, no additional information was provided about the
mentioned contract and the funds to be spent.
The Danan oil field is under the supervision of the Western Oil
and Gas Production Company, a subsidiary of the Central Oil Zones
Company. The field was discovered in 2007 and began producing oil
in 2014. It is estimated that Iran extracts 19,000 barrels of crude
oil per day from this field.
The 2nd Exhibition and Conference of Technology Management and
Increasing Knowledge-based Production in the Petroleum Industry's
Value Chain opened yesterday (December 19) in Tehran and will last
for three days.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107635442
