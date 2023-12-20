Engenius Switch Extenders Now Shipping: Powering Simple Network Expansion And Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The EXT1105P, the first Switch Extender of the series, which is now shipping, is designed to make network expansion easier, more powerful, cost-effective, and easy to manage for Multi-Family, Senior Living, Student Housing, and Hospitality businesses.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

EnGenius, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce that its first Switch Extender is now available for shipping. The EXT1105P Switch Extender will provide businesses with simplified installations, cost-effective connectivity, and reliable performance. The Switch Extender family can be paired with the EnGenius Cloud, which offers centralized management for all EnGenius devices, from APs to PDUs, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs through simplified onboarding, remote configurations, and self-healing power management. This series highlights EnGenius' commitment to providing efficient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in various industries.

Powering Your Connectivity

The EnGenius Switch Extenders address the power challenges that many industries face head-on:



PoE Technology: Power is delivered through PoE switches, enabling flexible installations in remote areas without additional power outlets.

PSE Output Ports: Streamline network expansion by directly connecting devices like cameras, speakers, and access points to the extender.

Simplified Management: EnGenius Cloud provides centralized management for all EnGenius devices, including Switches, Access Points, Gateways, and PDUs, from a single platform.

Quick Onboarding: Simplified configuration templates eliminate the need for on-site visits, saving time and money. VLAN Trunking: Easily extend network segmentation to individual units or rooms for enhanced security and privacy.

Key Features:



Quick-scan device registration, remote monitoring, and troubleshooting

Real-time system metrics, analytics, and remote configurations

IGMP snooping for advanced multicast filtering and network efficiency

Spanning Tree (RSTP) for high availability and loop-free topology Voice VLAN for fast, reliable deployment of VoIP services

The EXT1105P is now shipping and available for purchase through authorized EnGenius resellers and distributors, with the EXT1106 and EXT1109P to follow soon. For more information, visit .





About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing its customers with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive their success.

