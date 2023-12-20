AZAL Continues To Recruit For The Position Of Flight Attendant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is seeking individuals
to join the team of experienced flight attendants.
Flight attendants play a crucial role in every flight as an
essential part of the crew. They are responsible not only for
providing top-notch service to ensure passenger comfort but also
for guaranteeing their safety throughout the journey.
What sets this profession apart are the qualities of
problem-solving flexibility, a personalized approach to each
passenger, and the ability to swiftly respond to any situation that
arises.
Candidates applying for the flight attendant position should
possess features such as discipline, promptness, and punctuality,
as well as the ability to remain calm in high-stress
situations.
To learn more about the requirements for the flight attendant
position, please visit the following link: .
For those interested in applying, please go to the Careers
section of the website . CVs can also be sent to
[email protected] or dropped off in the designated box at the
International flights (North) entrance of Terminal 2 at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport.
Join Azerbaijan Airlines and become a member of the professional
team!
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107633168
