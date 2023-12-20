Exceptional Off-Campus Student Housing Near UAB In Birmingham, AL

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 19, 2023 1:26 am - Ion at the Ballpark is a premier provider of off-campus student housing near the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Birmingham, Alabama: Ion at the Ballpark offers comfortable student housing near UAB, featuring 1 to 4-bedroom apartments close to campus. Our thoughtfully designed spaces promote productivity and relaxation, with private study areas and communal spaces. Ion at the Ballpark's apartments boast gourmet kitchens, private bathrooms, and modern design elements to enhance the student experience.

Ion at the Ballpark also boasts an array of apartment amenities, including a sparkling pool, grilling stations, and a center field terrace that offers breathtaking views of the ballgame. These amenities provide students with ample opportunities to soak up the sun, unwind, and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere that Ion at the Ballpark has to offer.

In addition to apartment amenities, Ion at the Ballpark provides a wide range of community amenities designed to enrich the student experience. From a 24-hour fitness center to a clubhouse with study rooms, we strive to create a supportive and inclusive community that caters to the diverse needs of UAB students.

For more information about the elevated living at Ion at the Ballpark, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (205) 203-4370.

About Ion at the Ballpark: Ion at the Ballpark is a premier provider of off-campus student housing near the University of Alabama at Birmingham. They offer a variety of spacious and well-designed apartments, along with a range of exceptional amenities, to create a vibrant and comfortable living environment for UAB students. Ion at the Ballpark's mission is to enhance the academic journey of their residents by providing a convenient and supportive community that fosters personal growth and success. Visit us at

Company: Ion at the Ballpark

Address: 200 16th Street S

City: Birmingham

State: Alabama

Zip code: 35233

Telephone number: (205) 203-4370

