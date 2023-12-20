Amsterdam intends to relocate ‘red light district’

(MENAFN) In a bold initiative to reshape the cultural landscape of Amsterdam, city officials have announced plans to relocate the world-famous 'red light district' to a designated 'Erotic Center' in the southern part of the city. The move is part of a comprehensive proposal aimed at shedding the historic district's debauched reputation, curbing tourist influx, and addressing concerns related to criminal activities in the area.



Mayor Femke Halsema, a vocal critic of the existing red light district known locally as De Wallen, disclosed on Monday that Europa Boulevard has been identified as the prime location for the envisioned Erotic Center. Halsema emphasized that the proposal will be presented to the city council early next year, with an estimated timeline of seven years for the center to become operational.



Europa Boulevard, situated near Amsterdam's business district, emerged as the favored location among three proposed sites for the Erotic Center, which is slated to feature 100 rooms for sex workers. Prostitution is legal in the Dutch capital, subject to specific locations and permits. While the exact number of sex workers operating in the city remains unclear, reports suggest that the current red light district boasts approximately 250 active windows.

The statement released by city officials highlighted a key aspect of the plan, stating, "Windows of the Erotic Center will only be located inside the building." This strategic decision aims to combat sightseeing tourism and deter disruptive groups, aligning with broader efforts to redefine Amsterdam's identity beyond its reputation as the 'party capital' of Europe.



However, the proposed move has sparked criticism from various quarters, including sex workers, residents, and businesses near the designated Erotic Center. Concerns range from the impact on livelihoods and the existing social fabric to the potential for gentrification in the new location.



As Amsterdam sets out on this ambitious urban transformation, the city is navigating a delicate balance between preserving its cultural heritage and embracing a progressive vision for the future. The outcome of this endeavor will not only redefine the city's iconic landscape but also shape its global perception in the years to come.





