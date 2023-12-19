Wyndham Appoints Govind Mundra As New Head Of Development For The Middle East & Africa

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, today announced Govind Mundra – the former head of development for Eurasia – as the new head of development for the Middle East and Africa. This move aligns with Wyndham's strategy to further grow its footprint in the Middle East and in key commercial hubs and leisure destinations across Africa.

Mundra's experience spans over 21 years in hospitality development and real estate. In addition to development roles with Wyndham, Mundra has also worked for Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces for Sub-Saharan Africa. In his new role, Mundra will lead the expansion of Wyndham's portfolio in the region and oversee strategic initiatives to provide industry-leading value to owners. With a robust presence in the Middle East and Africa currently – including nearly 70 hotels– Mundra will focus on further penetrating destination cities and key markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa, said:

“We're focused on expanding our mid-market offering in the region and reinforcing our global mission of making travel possible for all. With consistent growth in the region – including the acquisition of Vienna House, our strong pipeline in the Commonwealth of Independent States region, surpassing 100 open hotels in Türkiye and more – we're committed to keeping our hotels ahead of the competition through the Wyndham Advantage, which provides owners with unmatched resources, distribution and purchasing power.”

Govind Mundra, the newly appointed Head of Development for Middle East and Africa Region, commented,“The Middle East and Africa are regions of immense potential, and I am excited to lead the development initiatives in these vibrant markets. Having spent almost a decade with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the Eurasia region, I look forward to using my experience and strength in building long-lasting owner relationships to contribute to the growth of our footprint in the Middle East and Africa region.”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes hotel travel possible for all by providing exceptional experiences at accessible price points for travellers through company's commitment to high-quality service, redefining the way people experience hotel stays.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six

continents. Through its network of approximately 858,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally.