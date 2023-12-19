Russia Confirms Deaths Of Five Investigative Committee Employees Caused By Rocket Hit In Skadovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has confirmed the deaths of five employees of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation as a result of missile attacks in Skadovsk in the TOT of the Kherson region on November 9.
Denys Kazanskyi, a blogger and journalist, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian media confirmed the death of five employees of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Skadovsk," the blogger wrote.
He noted that the attack took place on November 9.
As reported, the National Resistance Center said on November 9 that two powerful explosions had occurred in Skadovsk. In the temporarily occupied city, 15 wounded and five dead occupants were killed as a result of the attack on the invaders' base.
