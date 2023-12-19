India embarks on its maiden winter expedition to Arctic

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking initiative, India has embarked on its maiden winter expedition to the Arctic, marking a significant leap in the country's polar exploration endeavors. The mission, launched in New Delhi by Kiren Rijiju, the Indian Minister of Earth Sciences, aims to conduct crucial atmospheric observations during the polar nights, study auroral changes, and monitor variations in sea ice. While India has been sending summer expeditions to the Arctic for the past 16 years, this inaugural winter voyage holds immense significance as it marks India's exploration of the Arctic's critical influence on global climate, sea levels, and biodiversity.



A team of four scientists will be dispatched to the Himadri research station in Svalbard, Norway, serving as the base for year-round observations. The expedition seeks to deepen understanding of the intricate interactions between the Arctic climate and the Indian monsoon system, contributing valuable insights to research on global warming. According to Thamban Meloth, director of India's National Center for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), the winter expedition will facilitate new scientific projects in atmospheric and space sciences.



Meloth highlighted the additional cost of wintering at the Himadri, estimating an expenditure of $120,000. The decision to venture into Arctic winter exploration underscores India's commitment to advancing polar research and harnessing insights that extend beyond the conventional summer expeditions. The significance of this mission lies not only in its scientific objectives but also in positioning India as a key contributor to Arctic studies, complementing

global efforts to comprehend the complex dynamics of climate change.



The expedition's focus on atmospheric observations during the polar nights and the study of auroral changes signifies a pioneering effort to unravel the mysteries of the Arctic's influence on Earth's climate. The research conducted at the Himadri research station will contribute to a deeper comprehension of the interconnectedness between the Arctic and the Indian monsoon system, providing crucial data for climate scientists worldwide.



In addition to the Arctic expedition, Meloth revealed that India has initiated new projects in Canada's Arctic region and is planning to commence studies in Greenland. This expansion of polar research endeavors demonstrates India's commitment to broadening its scientific footprint in polar regions, fostering collaborations, and contributing to the global understanding of climate processes.



As India navigates this uncharted territory in Arctic winter exploration, the mission not only reinforces the country's scientific capabilities but also positions it as a proactive participant in the international scientific community dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by climate change. The groundbreaking winter expedition represents a bold stride forward in India's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge, fostering international collaborations, and playing a pivotal role in the ongoing discourse on climate research and environmental sustainability.





