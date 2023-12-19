Chinese Businessmen Visit Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Board of the Authorised Body of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Valeh Alaskarov, during which several businessmen from China were introduced to the unique legislative base of the FEZ, Azernews reports.

The package of financial and non-financial incentives provided to investors was shown. Besides, it was reported that the strategic geographical location of FEZ and its territory are ready for use and are equipped with internal and territorial-external infrastructure, engineering, and communication systems.

Extensive information on industrial land plots and transport and logistics centres was presented.

Cellular phones, electric cars, buses, textile equipment and products, construction materials, etc. The delegation, consisting of senior executives from manufacturing companies, met with great interest with the business environment organised for investors in the baseline, stating their intention to set up enterprises in the future to produce the products mentioned in the baseline.

At the end of the trip, the businessmen got acquainted with the favourable conditions created in the oasis.