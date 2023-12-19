Chinese Businessmen Visit Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Within the framework of the visit, a meeting was held with the
Chairman of the Board of the Authorised Body of the Alat Free
Economic Zone, Valeh Alaskarov, during which several businessmen
from China were introduced to the unique legislative base of the
FEZ, Azernews reports.
The package of financial and non-financial incentives provided
to investors was shown. Besides, it was reported that the strategic
geographical location of FEZ and its territory are ready for use
and are equipped with internal and territorial-external
infrastructure, engineering, and communication systems.
Extensive information on industrial land plots and transport and
logistics centres was presented.
Cellular phones, electric cars, buses, textile equipment and
products, construction materials, etc. The delegation, consisting
of senior executives from manufacturing companies, met with great
interest with the business environment organised for investors in
the baseline, stating their intention to set up enterprises in the
future to produce the products mentioned in the baseline.
At the end of the trip, the businessmen got acquainted with the
favourable conditions created in the oasis.
