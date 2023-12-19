IPL Auction 2024: CSK Secures Daryl Mitchell For Rs 14 Crore, PBKS Take Harshal Patel For Rs 11.75 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Daryll Mitchell was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14 crore after entering the fierce bidding battle late after Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the second round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction, here on Tuesday.

Delhi entered the bidding for Mitchell at 1 crore, sparking fierce competition with Punjab Kings. The bidding escalated rapidly, with Punjab breaching the Rs 3 crore mark.

Mitchell, who was formerly associated with Rajasthan Royals, became the focal point as the auction battle between Delhi and Punjab escalated. The bids soared to Rs 5 crore, with Punjab Kings taking the lead. In a swift move, Delhi countered with a 6 crore bid. The intense back-and-forth saw Punjab reaching Rs 7 crore, only to be met by Delhi's aggressive response, pushing the bid to 8.20 crore.

Just when it seemed like the bidding might settle, Punjab elevated the stakes to Rs 9.40 crore. Delhi then surged ahead to Rs 11.50 crore. However, Punjab opted to step aside, passing the bidding war to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With a considerable purse at their disposal, CSK swiftly raised the bid to Rs 13.75 crore and then raised their paddle for a bold 14 crore bid. In a final moments, the bid stood at 14 crore, and Mitchell was successfully acquired by Chennai Super Kings.

Then, Gujarat Titans kicked off the proceedings with an opening bid of Rs 2 crore for the Indian all-rounder, Harshal Patel.

The bidding swiftly surged, peaking at 3.80 crore before Titans made a daring move by raising the bid to Rs 4 crore. The competition intensified as the stakes quickly soared to Rs 5 crore, with both Titans and Punjab Kings fiercely competing for the all-rounder. The momentum continued to escalate, and at the 6-crore mark, Harshal became the second player of the day to enter the millionaire club.

Titans breached the 10-crore mark. However, Punjab Kings promptly responded and Lucknow Super Giants joined the bidding at 11 crore. Then, Punjab made a decisive move, reaching Rs 11.75 crore, snapping up Harshal.

South Africa Gerald Coetzee was meanwhile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore with England's Chris Woakes being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 4.20 crore.

