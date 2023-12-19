Registration Open For Sharjah Ladies Run 2024 With A New Theme“Run Into The Galaxy”

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Sharjah Ladies Club is thrilled to announce the 9th Edition of the Sharjah Ladies Run, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club. It is set to take place on January 20th from 6pm to 10pm at Shaghrafa Ladies Park. This year's theme promises an out of world experience, with a new title“Run into the Galaxy”, which reflects the spirit of excitement, and takes contestants to new dimensions that combines fitness and fun.

The Run will offer a 5KM race aims to provide female runners and fitness enthusiasts with a competitive run and to encourage Emirati young girls and ladies to participate, the club has allocated prizes for Emirati participants. The first three winners from each category will receive valuable cash prizes of up to AED 20,000 and incredible gifts presented by the event's sponsors. To promote widespread participation, the club has introduced a fun category to encourage ladies and girls to enjoy the running experience.

Excitement awaits with a variety of activities and entertainment, including a Zumba class provided by Fitness 180 center instructors, fitness challenges and warm-up exercises. In addition to healthy snacks and drinks will be available, along with exclusive offers and activities provided by the club's facilities ensuring a memorable experience for all.

The registration is opened to participants aged 12+ years through the SLC mobile application. Tips and motivational advice on exercise and nutrition will be available on SLC social media channels.

Established as a beacon of women empowerment in Sharjah, Sharjah Ladies Club stands as a distinct destination that supports the multifaceted lives of women. With a wide array of services spanning fitness, beauty treatments, hospitality, and leisure activities, the Club ensures a holistic experience. Dedicated to providing women with a serene, luxurious, and private environment, Sharjah Ladies Club continues to align with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club, to establish an iconic ladies- and children-only destination, championing the empowerment, growth, and well-being of women in the region.

For photos from previous Sharjah Ladies Run editions, click HERE

Permalink