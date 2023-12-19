Iranian FM Urges Pakistan To Designate Jaish-Ul-Adl As Terrorist Group

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Dec 19 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, yesterday called on Pakistan, to designate Jaish

In a phone call with Pakistani caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Amir-Abdollahian mentioned the attack on a police station in Rask County in Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Friday, in which at least 11 policemen were killed and a number of others injured, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Sistan and Baluchestan province has fallen victim to several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Jaish ul-Adl, also known as Jaish al-Zulm, which Iran designated as a terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Two assailants were also killed and one wounded in clashes with the police forces.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the necessity to enhance bilateral cooperation, to stop such“terrorist acts” and ensure security along the common border.

The Pakistani minister condemned the“terrorist” attack, extending condolences, on behalf of the Pakistani people and government, to the families of the victims.

Denouncing terrorism as a common threat to Iran, Pakistan and the entire region, Jilani said, close cooperation between the two countries was necessary to counter terrorism.

He gave the assurance that his government would spare no effort to arrest those behind the“act of terror.”

The two foreign ministers also expressed concern over the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks.– NNN-IRNA