EDB Raises Its Projection For Tajikistan's Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. The Eurasian
Development Bank (EDB) anticipates that Tajikistan's GDP growth
rate for 2023 will reach 8.2 percent, Trend reports.
This projection is an improvement over the 7.9 percent projected
in June 2023.
According to the bank, the country's GDP increased by 8.3
percent year on year between January and September. Trade and
construction made significant contributions to this economic
activity throughout the first three quarters of 2023.
However, GDP growth is predicted to decrease marginally between
October and December 2023. One of the reasons for this delay will
be a decrease in remittances to Tajikistan as a result of the
Russian ruble's weakness.
At the same time, EDB predicts Tajikistan's GDP growth rate in
2024 to be 7.3 percent, up from 5.8 percent in June.
The bank's analysts clarify that there will be some deceleration
in 2024 compared to the GDP growth in 2023. This slowdown will be
attributed to the deterioration in the external economic
environment, including the slowing growth rates in Russia and major
global economies.
"The expansion of capacities in the industrial sector, primarily
in metallurgy, energy, textile, and food industries, along with
accompanying investment activities, including those within the
framework of the government's economic development programs, will
continue to support the growth of Tajikistan's GDP in 2024," the
EDB reported.
Additionally, the bank expects GDP growth to reach 6.3 percent
in 2025 and 7.1 percent in 2026.
