Azerbaijani Delegation Attends World Radiocommunication Conference

The World Radiocommunication Conference held in Dubai, United
Arab Emirates, has completed its work. According to Azernews , Azerbaijan was represented at the event
by a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Digital Development
and Transport Samir Mammadov.
The conference was attended by ministers and deputy ministers of
ICT from 158 countries, as well as international organisations, and
academic institutions, and attracted more than 4,000 participants,
including representatives of private companies.
The event included discussions on policies and important
technical regulations in the field of radiocommunication at the
global level. Also, additions and amendments were made to the
Radiocommunication Regulations, defining the rules for the use of
radio frequencies and geostationary and non-geostationary satellite
orbits.
The Azerbaijani delegation actively participated in the
discussions during the conference and held coordination meetings
with representatives of several states represented at the
conference.
Within the framework of the conference, Deputy Minister Samir
Mammadov also held a bilateral meeting with Dorin Bogdan Martin,
Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union
(ITU).
Current and future issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
ITU were discussed at the meeting. The sides agreed to expand the
partnership, especially in the spheres of digital innovations,
cyber security, and regulation of the ICT sphere.
Final Acts were signed at the end of the conference, containing
decisions adopted following the discussions, additions, and
amendments to the Radio Regulations.
