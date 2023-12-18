Azerbaijani Delegation Attends World Radiocommunication Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The World Radiocommunication Conference held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has completed its work. According to Azernews , Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov.

The conference was attended by ministers and deputy ministers of ICT from 158 countries, as well as international organisations, and academic institutions, and attracted more than 4,000 participants, including representatives of private companies.

The event included discussions on policies and important technical regulations in the field of radiocommunication at the global level. Also, additions and amendments were made to the Radiocommunication Regulations, defining the rules for the use of radio frequencies and geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.

The Azerbaijani delegation actively participated in the discussions during the conference and held coordination meetings with representatives of several states represented at the conference.

Within the framework of the conference, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov also held a bilateral meeting with Dorin Bogdan Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Current and future issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ITU were discussed at the meeting. The sides agreed to expand the partnership, especially in the spheres of digital innovations, cyber security, and regulation of the ICT sphere.

Final Acts were signed at the end of the conference, containing decisions adopted following the discussions, additions, and amendments to the Radio Regulations.