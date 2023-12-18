JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care Announces Commitment To Eco-Friendly Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Services JP Carpet Cleaning

Apartment Carpet Cleaning

upholstery cleaning couch

cleaning wood floors

JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care Logo

Carpet cleaning leader JP Carpet Cleaning is implementing green products, water use cuts, and carbon and waste reduction goals to shrink environmental impact.

- Peter, Owner of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor CareBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care , a leading name in floor cleaning and restoration services in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, including Studio City, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Hollywood, Santa Monica, and everywhere in between, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to environmentally friendly practices and sustainable solutions.As a family-owned and operated business with over 16 years of experience, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has always prioritized customer satisfaction and the well-being of the local community. Now, they are taking their commitment a step further by embracing eco-friendly practices that minimize their environmental footprint.Key initiatives include:1. **Green Cleaning Products**: They have transitioned to using environmentally safe cleaning products that are free from harsh chemicals, ensuring the health and safety of their clients, their families, and their team. They've even changed the words they use when explaining their processes. They use cleaning products, not chemicals.2. **Reduced Water Usage**: We've implemented advanced cleaning techniques that reduce water usage while maintaining the quality of their services, continuing to provide outstanding results. This not only conserves a precious resource but also minimizes wastewater production. Their truck-mounted unit also comes with a built-in water softener, to aid in this endeavor. This is especially important for carpet steam cleaning and upholstery cleaning, as the soft water will also leave the fibers to dry softer.3. **Energy-Efficient Equipment**: Their investment in energy-efficient equipment reduces their carbon footprint and lowers energy consumption during their cleaning and restoration processes.4. **Recycling Programs**: JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care actively participates in recycling programs to responsibly manage waste materials, such as used cleaning materials and packaging.Peter, the owner of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, expressed his enthusiasm for these initiatives, saying, "We believe in preserving the beauty of our environment while enhancing the beauty of our clients' homes and businesses. Our commitment to eco-friendly practices aligns with our dedication to quality service."To learn more about JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care 's environmentally friendly practices or to schedule a service appointment, visit their website at or contact us at 818.263.9314.About JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care:JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is a family-owned and operated business specializing in comprehensive floor cleaning, restoration, refinishing, and installation services. With over 16 years of industry experience, they serve the Los Angeles area, offering top-notch service and a commitment to eco-friendly practices. Their suite of services includes carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, wood floor cleaning, area rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, regrouting, hardwood refinishing, and much more.

Peter Shams

JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.

+1 818-263-9314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other