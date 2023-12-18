Seven Killed, Three Wounded In Clash In Philippine Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Dec 18 (NNN-PNA) – A soldier and six suspected rebels were killed, in a clash before dawn yesterday, in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippine defence officials said.

A four-hour long gunfight between government forces and about 14 New People's Army (NPA) rebels, broke out around 2.00 a.m. local time yesterday, in Balayan town, said Hector Estolas, spokesperson for the Philippine Army's Second Infantry Division.

According to Estolas, government troops launched the offensive after getting wind of the NPA's“temporary encampment in the area, to plan on something.”

The fighting resulted in the death of seven people, including a soldier. Three other soldiers were wounded.“Pursuit operations are now ongoing against the fleeing NPA rebels,” Estolas said.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA