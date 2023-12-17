Launch Of Specialised Training Course On Green Projects Boosts Technical Capacities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Labour Organisation (ILO), in collaboration with the Jordanian Engineers Association and the Ministry of Local Administration on Sunday, launched a specialised training, focusing on green projects based on local resources.



The training targeted 75 engineers from the Ministry of Local Administration and local municipalities in Irbid and Mafraq provinces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The training is part of the second phase of the“Labour Intensive Infrastructure and Decent Employment in Jordan“ project, funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation (AICS), which aims is to strengthen the technical capacities of public sector engineers regarding climate change projects relying on local resources.

The second phase of the project aims to provide green employment opportunities for vulnerable communities, including Syrian refugees, in Irbid and Mafraq through generating green job opportunities, on-the-job training, and supporting green home-based economic projects, in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the national adaptation plan.

Project Director at ILO Aya Kasabah emphasised the project's goal to promote inclusive and resilient green economy by providing green economic opportunities for all and enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities in Jordan on social, economic and environmental levels.

Head of the Solid Waste Management at the Ministry of Local Administration Ra'eda Auran said that the training serves as a means to equip ministry and municipality engineers with the essential knowledge and skills for sustainable development, and reinforcing their commitment to building strong and environmentally friendly communities.

Through the project, ILO seeks to enhance the necessary skills for climate change adaptation using local resources, contribute to developing a more inclusive green economy, and generate employment opportunities for vulnerable communities in Jordan.



