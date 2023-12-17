(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense intelligence confirmed that certain combat engagements had occurred near the village of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod region.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Following the attack carried out by the Kremlin regime's opponents in the Belgorod region, Russia's platoon strongpoint was destroyed.

According to the data from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, a surprise attack on the positions of Russian terrorist troops caused a panic reaction among the local military personnel. At the instruction of local commanders, Russian soldiers launched sporadic artillery strikes on the neighboring villages.

A reminder that, in June 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion carried out a raid on the Belgorod region and established control over Nova Tavolzhanka.

Photo: open sources