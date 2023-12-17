Ukraine Needs Mobilization To Keep Existing Number Of Defense Forces Intel Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total strength of the Ukrainian defense forces is currently about 1.1 million people, and any recruiting campaign cannot cover these volumes, therefore Ukraine cannot do without mobilization.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said this during the discussion panel "2024: Challenges and Prospects," which took place as part of a joint project of LB and EFI Group entitled "A New Country," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"For understanding, the current total strength of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - I will call a somewhat conditional number so that we do not disclose a state secret – is one million and one hundred [thousand]. No recruiting campaign can cover such volumes. Only mobilization can do that. It is necessary to reject even the thoughts that it is possible to move away from mobilization. We cannot move away from that. Any recruiting campaign will not cover the figure of one million and one hundred [thousand]. This is the same problem as with ammunition, because the volumes are huge," Budanov said.

According to him, this number must be kept constantly.

He said that one of the main issues in this regard is the motivation of citizens.

"The following question arises: all people who wanted to come, they came. Who is being called up now? Unfortunately, there will be no good answer here. If we do not find any motivation for them, then no matter how many people – forcibly, not forcibly or according to some legal norms - we would drive [into the army], their efficiency will be almost zero. In principle, this is what has been happening recently, and this must be frankly acknowledged too," Budanov said.

He noted that there were certain reasons why people do not want to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Now the Defense Forces pay good money. That is, the motivational factor as a financial reward is certainly not the first one. And the question arises: why is it so? I don't know one answer, and I'm sure it doesn't exist. This is a complex problem," Budanov said.

In his opinion, money will not solve the problem here.

"A proper social dialogue and a proper justification are needed here, but it cannot be solved with mere words," he said.

Photo: LB