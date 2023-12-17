US nuclear-generated submarine reaches South Korea seaport

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a United States nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Missouri (SSN-780), of the Virginia-class attack submarine, arrived in South Korea. This comes as Seoul expresses concerns about the possibility of North Korea launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) later this month.



According to the South Korean navy, the submarine entered a crucial naval base in the southern port city of Busan, situated 320 kilometers (199 miles) from Seoul, as reported by a South Korean news agency.



"With the deployment of the USS Missouri, we plan to strengthen naval exchanges and cooperation with the United States and to bolster our combined defense posture," the navy stated in a declaration.



The arrival of the USS Missouri (SSN-780) in South Korea follows closely behind the USS Santa Fe (SSN-763), a Los Angeles-class submarine, which entered the Jeju Naval Base on the southern resort island just three weeks ago.



In a South Korea-US security meeting held earlier this week in Washington, Seoul brought up concerns about the potential launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea in December. Pyongyang's last test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM in July.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107609596