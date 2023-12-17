Congo calls back its Kenyan ambassador for ‘consultation’ over rebel alliance

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Congo called back its ambassador to Kenya for "consultation" following the launch of a new Congolese political-military alliance, which includes rebels, in the capital city of Kenya.



John Nyakeru was called to “provide explanations to the Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kazadi on the launch in Nairobi of a political-military coalition,” Congo's Foreign Ministry representative Alain Tshibanda said in a post on social media.



Additionally, Ambassador Jean Pierre Masala, who represents Congo in the East African Community (EAC) bloc and is stationed in Tanzania, was also summoned.



This move followed the announcement by Corneille Nangaa on Friday in Nairobi. Nangaa, the former head of Congo's electoral body, revealed that nine Congolese rebel groups, including the M23, had joined forces to promote peace, establishing the Congo River Alliance (AFC).



Congo administration spokesperson Patrick Muyaya denounced Kenya for holding “a destructive alliance” and cautioned that “it will impact diplomatic relations.”



Since 2022, Kenya has been the venue for numerous rounds of peace talks on the Democratic Republic of Congo, facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc. These discussions have involved representatives from significant rebel groups.



Bintou Keita, chief of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), declared that she was “extremely concerned by the creation of a new political-military platform.”



“I call on all political actors to operate within the framework of the Constitution and to respect human rights and the rule of law,” she mentioned in a post on X platform.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107609595