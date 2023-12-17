Grand Sylhet, City's First Five-Star Hotel-Cum-Resort: EAM Yameen

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort is a new five-star property with state-of-the-art facilities in the city, home to lush tea gardens and popular tourist sites. The property, few minutes away from Sylhet Airport, is the first and only five-star business hotel-cum-resort in the city.



Syed Yameenul Huq, Executive Assistant Manager and In-charge of Sales and Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital recently.



The hotel features lush green surroundings, beautiful landscape open-air area in the outskirts and soothing environment perfectly blended with nature, claimed Yameen.

The hotel opened its doors to business and leisure guests alike a year ago with 98 rooms, five F&B outlets, a first-of-its-kind movie theatre with 170 capacity and a food court, kid's play zone, swimming pool, gym, spa, lounge, banquet hall, meeting room and an executive lounge, among others.



Even though, only 98 of the total 235 rooms are operational currently, Yameen said, the hotel will be in full-service by 2023 end. The rooms are divided into four categories: Deluxe, Junior Suite, Executive Suite and President Suite.













Syed Yameenul Huq

Among the F&B outlets, the hotel boasts an all-day dining outlet that offers breakfast and dinner buffets every day. There is a 24/7 coffee lounge offering freshly brewed coffee and fast food items to the guests.



For steak-lovers, the hotel features another outlet specialised in sizzlers and steaks with live cooking stations. Furthermore, Grand Sylhet has a mocktail and shisha lounge to cater to the young crowd in the evenings.



As cherry on top, the hotel organises live BBQ in winter on the rooftop poolside area that can accommodate 100 people at a time. The rooftop poolside area is also a popular choice for events, said Yameen.



Speaking of events, Yameen mentioned, the hotel offers a state-of-the-art banquet hall with a capacity of 600 people, to facilitate memorable events for the guests.

Furthermore, from the hotel, guests can access easily Shada Pathor, Ratargul, Bichnakandi and all other popular tourist sites in Sylhet. To attract more leisure travellers, the hotel is offering several attractive packages.

Yameen also informed, the hotel will launch a water park at the premise, facilities in the green landscape area and

BOGO offers for dining in 2024. They will also be expanding their banquet facilities, added Yameen.

