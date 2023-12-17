War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 21 Strikes On Enemy Concentration Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 89 combat clashes took place on the front lines on December 16, with Ukrainian aircraft striking 21 areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in the morning update posted on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the enemy launched 4 missile strike, 72 air strikes and 92 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On December 16, the occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 34Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. All attack drones were destroyed.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 20 Shahed drones, Kh-59 missile overnight

On December 17, Russian invaders carried out another aerial attack using seven Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All enemy drones were shot down.

The enemy launched air strikes on Bolohivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region, Terny, Minkivka, Druzhba, Sieverne, New York, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region, and east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 13 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks east of Novopokrovka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 21 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The Ukrainian rocket forces struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, two air defense systems, 13 artillery pieces, and two ammunition and fuel depots.