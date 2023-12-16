Jeff Bezos Invests $42 Million For Invention Of 10,000-Year Clock: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested $42 million to construct a clock that would last for 10,000 years to a report by Fox News, the monumental timepiece will be designed by computer scientist and inventor Danny Hillis, and is being built inside a mountain in West Texas the clock will work?According to a Fox News report, the 10,000-year clock will be operational with the help of Earth's thermal cycles. It will have other components, such as a solar synchronizer, a pendulum, a chime generator, and a series of gears and dials clock will be 500 feet tall, covering the entire height of the mountain, the news report added.'Pay to Quit' Jeff Bezos offered ₹4 lakh to Amazon employees to resign: ReportThe special timepiece will be in synchronization with the moon and sun and will keep track of the year, century, and millennium. It will also comprise a chime generator that will create over 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences, ensuring that no two days will sound the same, the clock will have five room-sized anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th, and 10,000th-year anniversaries Bezos wants a 10,000-year clock?Bezos is inspired by the vision of Danny Hillis, who conceived the idea of the 10,000-Year Clock in 1995, Bezos' Blue Origin is to launch its New Shepard suborbital rocket this week. But the launch first needs to be cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).List of billionaires transforming space exploration with private space companiesNew Shepard, which flies cargo and humans on short trips to the edge of space, has been grounded since a September 2022 uncrewed mission failed roughly a minute after liftoff from Texas, forcing the rocket's capsule full of NASA experiments to safely eject mid-flight company in March determined that a \"structural failure\" in the rocket's engine nozzle caused last year's failure. No humans were aboard, though New Shepard has previously flown several missions carrying tourists, as well as Bezos, who founded Blue Origin in 2000, on the rocket's maiden flight in 2021 FAA closed its review of Blue Origin's New Shepard investigation in September, agreeing with the company's findings. It required Blue Origin to make 21 corrective actions, including an engine redesign and \"organizational changes.\"

