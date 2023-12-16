Ukraine Needs Nursing Development Strategy First Lady Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska believes that the country needs a nursing development strategy.

The relevant statement was made by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during her trip to the Lviv region, where she visited Lviv Medical Postgraduate College, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Office of the President of Ukraine .

Annually, around 5,000 nurse personnel of various specialties, as well as paramedics, midwives, and pharmacists from not only Lviv but also other regions of Ukraine, enhance their professional skills through specialization and thematic improvement courses. Over the period since the college's foundation, more than 200,000 individuals have undergone postgraduate training.

“What is even more valuable is that the college has taken the lead in implementing modern, practically oriented teaching methods for healthcare professionals. The college's team is constantly searching and incorporating European experience into the training of medical personnel,” Zelenska said.

The college instructors have undergone training through licensed WHO Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) and SELF-HELP PLUS (SH+) programs, and actively integrate their acquired knowledge during specialization and thematic improvement courses.

The college instructors also actively participate in implementing the universal-progressive model of home visits for nurses within the Home Visiting Programme in collaboration with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine.

The college operates a powerful simulation and training center where students refine and enhance practical skills on modern medical equipment, mannequins, and simulators. Innovative teaching methods, such as practicing simulation scenarios of various probabilities, conducting training sessions, workshops, and simulated patients, are a regular part of the college's educational process.

In particular, the institution conducts the following regular training sessions: stress management training; Wound Care workshop; Basic Life Support (BLS) training for adults; Newborn Resuscitation pediatric nursing training.

Practical training sessions can accommodate 80-100 medical nurses simultaneously, providing a platform to discuss perspectives and challenges in nursing.

“Regardless of how well a doctor performs surgery or prescribes treatment, 70% depends on the nurse personnel. Because they handle the care and assistance. Without quality medical education, there won't be quality medical care,” the college director, Lesia Vovk, emphasized.

Since the beginning of the war, college instructors have actively volunteered and have taught over 10,000 civilians basic first pre-medical care skills.

The college director and her team initiated the Autumn Nursing Forum in Lviv. The third edition of this forum took place on October 27-28 and was dedicated to preservation of mental health among Ukrainians.

Approximately 400 nurse personnel and instructors from medical colleges across Ukraine, along with guests from Poland, participated in the event. As part of the forum, an interactive event called Journey to Mental Health, a workshop with a simulated patient on Acute Stress Response. Assistance Techniques,

and a mental training session on Two Activities Every Day for Recovery and Burnout Prevention were organized, aligning with the Ukrainian Mental Health Program 'How are you?, which was initiated by Zelenska.

“During the visit to the college, I listened to Lesia Hryhorivna and her team passionately talking about their work – their enthusiasm, initiative, and results are inspiring. I hope the state will soon be able to assist the college with expansion, dormitories, and fair salaries for instructors – everything that effectively supports this enthusiasm. Moreover, Ukraine needs a nursing development strategy – a path to encourage and support this profession. In the conditions of invasion, this profession has gained strategic importance. For nurses to help all patients, the state must support them,” the First Lady concluded.

Photo, video: Office of the President of Ukraine