PERAGO Unveils Its Exclusive Christmas Edit In Milestone Industry Collaboration With Influencer Senisha

PERAGO, the vanguard in premium furnishing, proudly announces a pioneering collaboration with influencer Nisha Seniviratne for her renowned profile 'Senisha'. Breaking barriers, this unprecedented collaboration marks the first-ever alliance between a brand and creator in Sri Lanka to curate a bespoke interior collection.

The PERAGO Christmas Edit x Senisha embodies a fusion of seasonal elegance and contemporary design. The exclusive collection features a range of seasonal accent pieces and decor crafted to infuse timeless versatility and opulent finishes, radiating an intimate warmth in modern spaces throughout the festive season.

Speaking of the first of its kind collaboration, Lashinika Weerakoon, Design Manager, PERAGO Design stated:“At PERAGO, we are thrilled to pioneer this innovative collaboration with Nisha Seneviratne, bridging the worlds of design and influence to create a collection that elevates the holiday experience. This partnership signifies a new era in the industry, where brands and creators unite to create unique offerings like never before.”

By uniting the essence of contemporary homes with new aesthetics, this collection embodies the ethos of livable luxury, showcasing PERAGO's commitment to evolving lifestyles. The Christmas Edit celebrates the spirit of the season while redefining the art of seasonal décor with a touch of sophistication and functionality.

Commenting of the partnership Nisha Seniveratne commented:“I am so excited for the opportunity to create a Christmas Edit with PERAGO. This is a milestone in the creator industry, and I am proud to be a part of it. The PERAGO Christmas Edit x Senisha collection encompasses seasonal décor that is perfect to make your home ready for the festivities ahead. They were designed to be purposeful but can also be incorporated into your general home aesthetics. We can't wait for you to shop the collection for your home!”

The PERAGO Christmas Edit x Senisha collection promises to enchant and inspire discerning homeowners to infuse their spaces with elegance and festive cheer. The collection will be available to purchase at PERAGO, No. 48, Chitra Lane, Colombo 05.