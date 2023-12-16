Vijay Deverakonda Looks Dapper As He Stop For Dinner At NYC [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay Deverakonda recently took to his Instagram to share a snapshot from his dinner in New York with the caption 'Quick dinner - NY!'. The Telugu cinema heartthrob, known for his bustling schedule and love for travel, often provides glimpses of his adventures on social media.

In the shared photo, Deverakonda is casually dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a stylish brown long coat, exuding his signature charm. His active online presence keeps fans engaged and excited about his whereabouts.







On the professional front, the 'Kushi' actor was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Kushi,' co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie received acclaim for its compelling story, impressive performances, and outstanding music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.







Deverakonda's upcoming project is Parasuram's film 'Family Star,' featuring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie, produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Gopi Sundar has composed the music, and KU Mohanan is handling the cinematography.

Additionally, the actor is set to appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film (VD12), reportedly featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak, and Manikanta Varanasi. Anirudh Ravichander is expected to compose the music, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography.

