Supply Chain Management Market Worth USD 64.86 Billion By 2030, Grow At CAGR 11.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Supply Chain Management Market

Efficiency Unleashed: Navigating Trends in the Supply Chain Management Market.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Supply Chain Management Market is anticipated to grow from USD 29.71 Billion in 2023 to USD 64.86 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global supply-chain-management-market-growth market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The supply-chain-management-market-growth Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to the supply-chain-management-market-growth Market.

Supply chain management (SCM) software makes the whole supply chain more efficient. The software assists in the management of supplier relationships and business operations and is used in supply chain transactions. It also provides accurate information and a full view of supply chain processes. It enables firms to make smart business choices by combining the organization and supply chain into one system and letting end users control areas like warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, and shipping, among others. Effective supply chain management systems also reduce costs, waste, and manufacturing cycle time. Additionally, a productive supply chain can lessen the requirement for inventory management, which lowers the overhead expenses for storage and security.

Significant Players Covered in the supply-chain-management-market-growth Market Report:

SAP, Oracle, Infor, Descartes, Manhattan Associates, IBM, Logility, Kinaxis, Blue Yonder, Körber, Coupa, Epicor, BluJay, OMP, E2open, JAGGAER, Zycus, GEP, Tive, Calista

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the supply-chain-management-market-growth Market Report

Supply Chain Management Market by Component

Solution

Service

Supply Chain Management Market by Solution Type

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement And Sourcing

Manufacturing Execution System

Supply Chain Management Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

On-Demand/Cloud-Based

Supply Chain Management Market by Industry Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Others

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

19 June 2023: The implementation of next-generation AI, such as Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta), Adobe's family of creative generative AI models, will help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains, according to plans announced by IBM and Adobe.

07 September 2023: LeanIX is a pioneer in enterprise architecture management (EAM) software, and SAP SE and LeanIX GmbH recently announced that SAP has agreed to buy LeanIX. The anticipated purchase aids SAP in growing its business transformation product offering, providing clients with access to the whole toolkit needed for ongoing business transformation and enabling AI-enabled process optimization.

Regional Analysis for supply-chain-management-market-growth Market:

North America accounted for the largest market in the supply chain management market. North America accounted for the 38 % market share of the Global market value. While developing at a CAGR of 8.7%, North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the regional market. North America is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the projected period as a result of growing investments in transportation and logistics, which are encouraging the use of automated technology in supply chains and logistics. The diverse and very competitive transport and logistics sector in this region includes various sectors, including shipping, rail, and aviation services. As a consequence of elements like the digital revolution in the transportation industry, expanding urbanization, and worsening traffic congestion, there will probably be an increase in the usage of SCM solutions in transportation management. The main competitors in the supply chain management software market, such as Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and JDA Software Group, Inc., are all well-represented in North America. To fulfill the rising need for sophisticated supply chain management services across industrial verticals, including transportation, automotive, and food & beverage, vendors in this market have developed cutting-edge SCM software. It is believed that this presents profitable potential for market expansion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supply Chain Management stands as the linchpin of modern commerce, weaving together the intricate threads of production, distribution, and consumption. Its role in enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and fostering collaboration is transformative across industries. As technology continues to advance, Supply Chain Management will remain pivotal in unlocking new possibilities, driving innovation, and redefining the way businesses navigate the complex web of global supply chains.

