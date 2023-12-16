QF's Awsaj Academy Hosts Event To Aid Education In Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Awsaj Academy hosted an event to raise funds for the Al Fakhoora School in Gaza yesterday, titled 'From Awsaj to Al Fakhoora'.

The event, held in Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City, featured an array of activities, including stalls where students sold their handmade artworks and traditional food, as well as poetry readings and a play recital, giving attendees the opportunity to experience Palestine's culture and heritage.



Raja Al Shalabi, Director of Inclusion, Student Welfare, Community Partnership at Awsaj Academy – part of QF's Pre-University Education – said:“At Awsaj Academy, we believe that education is the cornerstone of personal and societal growth.

“This event is not just a fundraiser; it's a bridge of hope and support, extending from the heart of Qatar to the resilient students of Gaza.

“Through 'From Awsaj to Al Fakhoora', we aim to empower the young minds in the Al Fakhoora School by providing them with the resources they need to learn.

“Education serves as a vital passport for Palestinian students, offering them a means to engage with the wider world and embrace openness. Despite losing their land, their families, and a life of comfort, safeguarding their education remains a crucial responsibility we must uphold.

The event aimed to enhance children's awareness of the challenges experienced by their people in Gaza, fostering a deeper understanding of the ongoing situation in the region.

“Our students have expressed that they find it hard to enjoy learning and playing when they know others in Palestine are missing out on these essential experiences, particularly since every child has the right to learn and play.”

Ali Saeed Al Ghaithani, a 16-year-old student at Awsaj Academy, said:“Education is a right, not a privilege. In the face of war and destruction, it remains our most powerful weapon. By supporting education, we arm minds with knowledge, resilience with hope, and rebuild what conflict cannot destroy.”

Shahad Al Janahi, 17-years-old and studying at Awsaj Academy, said:“We deeply empathize with the struggles of children in Palestine, feeling their trials as if they were our own. Just as I cherish my right to learn, I firmly believe they are equally entitled to this fundamental right. In solidarity, we stand with them, committed to supporting their journey of learning.

“Every child has an undeniable right to live, learn, and play, just as any other one else in this world. Their dreams and aspirations are as important as those of children everywhere.”

Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, an 18-year-old student at Awsaj Academy, said:“Today, I joined a meaningful initiative to uphold the right to education in Palestine, a responsibility we bear as Muslims. Our collective efforts in gathering donations will contribute to the restoration of Al Fakhoora School in Gaza.

“Engaging in these activities has not only deepened my understanding of the Palestinian issue but has also reminded me of the blessings in my own life that others may lack. It's a powerful lesson in empathy and solidarity.”

All proceeds from the event will be given to the Education Above All Foundation initiative, Al Fakhoora.