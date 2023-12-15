India Seeks To Get Work Visa Demand Addressed At FTA Talks With UK

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's demand for visas for professionals under the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is among several sticky issues currently being negotiated by both countries, a person aware of the matter said on Friday India would like its companies to be able to hire people (both locally in the UK and from India) after setting up shop there, the UK is concerned with migration, an emotive issue in the country that led to Brexit in 2016.“If Indian service companies are to operate in the UK under the provisions of the FTA, they should be able to hire manpower easily. The visa regime should be such that it helps the companies and does not deter them,” the person said on condition of anonymity.“The UK side has argued that they don't want to be in a spot where they are not able to address the migration issues.”Queries sent to a commerce ministry spokesperson were not answered till press time issues being negotiated by both sides include duties on automobiles, alcohol (whiskey and gin), and electric vehicles (EV), on which India is yet to reach a conclusive position, the person added Indian delegation is in the UK for negotiating the FTA, which both sides hope to conclude at the earliest. According to the person mentioned above, there is high engagement between India and the UK to iron out differences, with most chapters of the FTA either closed or at advanced stage of negotiations EVs, currently, the government's PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme provides incentives up to 18% of eligible sales of electric vehicles and their components. The government notified the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) scheme with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,000 crore for five years starting 1 April 2019 to promote hybrid/electric technology in transportation, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and address issues of vehicular emissions.“We want our EV ecosystem to be well protected till the extent of the PLI scheme,” the person mentioned above said.“We are interested in a fair, equitable commercial deal. They (the UK) also want the same for themselves. We are working on the final issues,” the person added free movement of people and taking back control of its borders were key factors leading to Brexit in 2016. While it still is a key issue, the UK government has also had some setbacks example, the UK government came out with the Rwanda scheme in April 2022, to prevent migration, and loss of life in the process, especially from African countries. Under the five-year trial of the scheme, asylum seekers arriving in the UK could be sent to Rwanda for processing. But, this November, the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan unlawful due to risks to asylum seekers sent to Rwanda.

