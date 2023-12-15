Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Attains $6.1 Million Jury Verdict

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to those facing disability discrimination in the workplace in Southern California.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is pleased to announce that Ani M. Akopyan, one of the employment law attorneys at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., achieved a jury verdict of $6,131,204 against the Regents of the University of California (UCLA), on behalf of an 8-year employee, who was fired from his job due to an on-the-job injury disability, in the case Hekmatollah“Tony” Yosifi v. The Regents of the University of California” (Case No. BC724191).

“After 5-years of litigation, I am thrilled to have helped Tony hold the University accountable. Justice was achieved, and I can't be more pleased with the verdict and helping Tony clear his name and hold his head up high,” said Ani M. Akopyan.

Providing more detail about the disability discrimination lawsuit, Akopyan added,“In December 2023, after a nearly one-month of trial, the jury returned a verdict of $6,131,204 against the Regents of the University of California (UCLA), in favor of Mr. Yosifi, who was fired from his job due to his disability.”

In prevailing on every single one of his claims, the jury determined that UCLA had failed to reasonably accommodate Mr. Yosifi for his disability and had failed to engage in the good faith interactive process. Making matters worse, the University had discriminated and retaliated against Mr. Yosifi based on his disability. Following his disabling injury, Mr. Yosifi was harassed at work and UCLA failed to take appropriate measures to stop the harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. Instead, on the day Mr. Yosifi returned from CFRA protected medical leave, UCLA wrongfully terminated Mr. Yosifi on pretextual grounds that he had committed inventory fraud.

With the near unanimous verdict, the jury saw past the University's defenses and awarded Mr. Yosifi significant economic and non-economic damages in excess of $6.1 million dollars.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. stands ready to support victims of unfair employment practices in Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Orange County, and San Diego County. The firm has offices in Burbank, Orange, and Riverside in California.

Akopyan Law Firm's team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan (attorneys/ani-akopyan/ ) and Michael Akopyan (attorneys/michael-akopyan/ ) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak the truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. also helps local mom-and-pop businesses navigate the complexities of employment law and avoid legal problems whenever possible to do so.

