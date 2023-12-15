               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Awards Highest Ranks To Employees Of Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations


12/15/2023 5:19:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree conferring the highest military and highest special ranks on employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the highest military and highest special ranks were awarded to the following employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Major General Etibar Ismayilov - the highest military rank of "lieutenant general", Colonel Shahin Mirzayev - the highest military rank of "major general", as well as colonels of the internal service Agshin Kazimov and Asif Mammadli - the highest special rank of "major general of the internal service."

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107602465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search